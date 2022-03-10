Azerbaijani, Russian FMs mull situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov met within the framework of participation in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum on March 10, 2022, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

Ministers of both countries discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in Ukraine, talks between Russia and Ukraine, and ways to resolve the issue.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements, the creation of opportunities for normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia by eliminating the occupation factor, the opening of communication and transport lines, the delimitation of borders.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az