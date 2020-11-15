Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers mull November 10 statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region, the implementation of the November 10 trilateral statement, as well as several issues arising from the agreement, including coordination in the fulfillment of humanitarian measures.

The sides also exchanged views on numerous issues of mutual interest.

News.Az