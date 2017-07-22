Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the meeting in Sochi, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues relating to the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, APA reported.

In addition, the heads of state reiterated the existence of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, noting that bilateral relations were developing successfully in the political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres.



The presidents then had an exchange of views on a number of international and regional problems and expressed their confidence that Russia-Azerbaijan relations of friendship and strategic partnership will continue to develop successfully.



The Azerbaijani president’s working visit to Russia ended on July 22.

News.Az

News.Az