Azerbaijani sailors stranded off Morocco report progress in resolving crisis

A group of Azerbaijani sailors who earlier reported being stranded off the coast of Morocco have shared positive news, saying progress has been made toward resolving their situation.

The sailors said that after their plight became public, the shipping company promised to meet all their demands and address the difficulties faced by the crew, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Samir Aminov, one of the captains of the cargo vessel Lady Mina, said the company assured the crew that outstanding salaries would be paid and that the challenging conditions on board would be resolved in the near future.

“We were informed that the difficult situation faced by the crew will be fully addressed,” Aminov stated.

Earlier, the sailors reported being stranded aboard the Lady Mina, claiming they had not received salaries for more than three months and raising concerns about serious technical malfunctions in the ship’s main engine. The vessel, built in 1989, was described as unsafe for the planned Atlantic Ocean route.

The crew had demanded an urgent technical inspection of the ship, payment of delayed wages, and repatriation to Azerbaijan and Georgia.

