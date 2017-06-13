Azerbaijani schools celebrate Day of Farewell Bell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani schools celebrate the Day of Farewell Bell, APA reports.

In 2016-2017 academic year, as many as 110,638 students from the 9th form will finish the general education schools, 84,088 students from the 11th form and 723 from the evening schools (distance study).

Some 164,945 pupils will go to the first class in 2017-2018 education year.

According to Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s order, the “Farewell Bell” festivities will be held only in the education facilities on June 14.

The classes in the secondary schools will begin on September 15 and end on June 14.

