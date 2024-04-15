Azerbaijani, Serbian foreign ministers discuss strategic partnership prospects over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayamov on Monday held a phone conversation with Serbia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

The ministers discussed the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The parties emphasized the importance of mutual high-level visits, mutually beneficial interaction within international organizations, economic and cultural cooperation, including ties in energy, high technologies, transport, humanitarian, education, tourism, alternative energy and other fields.

Minister Dacic stated that Serbia attaches special importance to its strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan. He also underscored the importance of mutual support provided by both countries for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The parties also exchanged views on several issues of common interest in the phone talk.

News.Az

