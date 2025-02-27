Azerbaijani serviceman awarded for excellence at Korea Military Academy graduation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 27, the graduation ceremony of cadets at the Korea Military Academy was held in Seoul.

Azerbaijani Army serviceman Lieutenant Aliyev Abid Nazim was awarded a medal for academic distinction, having earned 1st place among foreign cadets, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Korean Land Forces' medal for "Distinction in Military Service" was presented to Lieutenant Aliyev by the Acting Minister of National Defense of South Korea, Kim Seon-ho.

