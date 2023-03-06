Azerbaijani serviceman killed in Armenia-planted landmine explosion
05 Mar 2023
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Kamran Huseynov, was killed as a result of the explosion of a landmine buried by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
The Defense Ministry’s leadership expressed deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased serviceman.