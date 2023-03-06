Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani serviceman killed in Armenia-planted landmine explosion

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Kamran Huseynov, was killed as a result of the explosion of a landmine buried by Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expressed deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased serviceman.


