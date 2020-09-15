Azerbaijani serviceman wounded in another Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 14 in the evening, the Armenian side once again committed a provocation in the direction of the Hajalli village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the two countries’ border.

As a result of a gross violation of the ceasefire by the enemy, Azerbaijan’s Warrant Officer Renat Aliyev was wounded, the Defense Ministry reports.

The serviceman was immediately provided with medical assistance, and nothing threatens his life.

The enemy was suppressed by the return fire of the units of the Azerbaijan army. The Azerbaijani army controls the operational situation.

News.Az