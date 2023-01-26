Azerbaijani servicemen demonstrate good practices in int'l exercises in Türkiye (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Winter Exercises – 2023” international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army, is being held in Turkish Kars, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.az.

Along with Azerbaijan, the servicemen from 17 other countries participating in the exercises fulfill tasks on various episodes in conditions of harsh climate and difficult terrain.

The primary attention in the international exercises is paid to ensuring combat interoperability during the troops’ interaction, exchange of experience and professional development, as well as further improvement of military personnel’s skills in the effective use of modern weapons and equipment adopted into the armament.

The servicemen of the Combined Arms Army worthily represent our country in international exercises.

News.Az