Azerbaijani servicemen join Victory Day parade in Moscow

Azerbaijani servicemen were among the foreign military units participating in the Victory Day parade held this morning on Moscow’s Red Square, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The commemorative event began at 10:00 local time (11:00 Baku time) and is expected to last for approximately two hours, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The parade featured Russian troops alongside units from various countries, including a formation of Azerbaijani commandos.

Marching in unison, the Azerbaijani contingent demonstrated a high level of discipline and training during their appearance in the central Moscow ceremony. The event showcased a range of military personnel and equipment, with a focus on honouring the historic victory of 1945.

