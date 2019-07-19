Azerbaijani servicemen to partake in Int’l Army Games-2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will take part in the International Army Games-2019, which will be held in 10 countries on August 3-17, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Azerbaijani servicemen will partake in the competitions "Sea Cup" in Azerbaijan, "Tank Biathlon" and "Field Kitchen" in Russia, "Masters of artillery fire" in Kazakhstan, "Sniper Frontier" in Belarus and "Military Medical Relay" in Uzbekistan.

