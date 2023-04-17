Azerbaijani servicemen to participate in training held in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of military servicemen of the National Army of Azerbaijan was sent to the Republic of Türkiye to participate in the "Heydar Aliyev-2023" joint combat tactical exercise, which will be held in the city of Kars, Republic of Türkiye, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports.

A ceremony was held on the occasion of the departure of the military servicemen and equipment involved in the training to the city of Kars.

