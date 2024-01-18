Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani shooters to compete in H&N CUP 2023 Munich

Azerbaijani shooters are set to participate in the H&N Cup tournament scheduled to take place in Munich, Germany, on January 23, News.az reports.

 The competition will feature 17 athletes representing Azerbaijan in the 10-meter air pistol and rifle shooting events. The tournament is scheduled to run until January 28.


