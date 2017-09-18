Azerbaijani shot dead in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

The citizen of Azerbaijan was shot at point-blank range in the south of Moscow, APA reports quoting Ria Novosti.

"The body of an Azerbaijani citizen was found on Kharkov passage, it was revealed that he was shot at point-blank range," the source said.

The version of contract killing is being considered. "According to reports, the murder was carefully planned," the source said.

The press service of the Moscow Department of the Interior in Moscow confirmed the fact of finding the body, without specifying details.

News.Az

News.Az