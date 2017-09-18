Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani shot dead in Moscow

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijani shot dead in Moscow

The citizen of Azerbaijan was shot at point-blank range in the south of Moscow, APA reports quoting Ria Novosti.

"The body of an Azerbaijani citizen was found on Kharkov passage, it was revealed that he was shot at point-blank range," the source said.

The version of contract killing is being considered. "According to reports, the murder was carefully planned," the source said.

The press service of the Moscow Department of the Interior in Moscow confirmed the fact of finding the body, without specifying details.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      