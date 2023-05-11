Azerbaijani Army serviceman seriously wounded in Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of May 10, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement of the Basarkechar region deliberately committed a provocation by subjecting to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions using various types of small arms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

As a result of the opposing side's purposeful fire, the Azerbaijan Army's long-term active military serviceman Mahmudlu Muslum Vidadi was seriously wounded in the head.

The wounded serviceman was immediately taken to a military medical facility.

Despite warnings to the Armenian side to halt its provocations, the Armenian side violated the ceasefire again.

The Armenian side has violated the ceasefire once again, despite warnings to end its provocations and not to deliberately escalate the situation.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took necessary retaliatory measures in the provocation area.

The Armenian military-political leadership bears the entire responsibility for the committed purposeful provocation.

News.Az