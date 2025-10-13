Azerbaijani Speaker visits Islamabad for talks with Pakistani, Turkish counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Islamabad for high-level talks with officials from Pakistan and Türkiye.

During the visit, Gafarova is scheduled to participate in the 3rd trilateral meeting with her Pakistani and Turkish counterparts, News.Az reports, citing the parliament.

At Islamabad International Airport, she was welcomed by Chairman of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, and other officials.

News.Az