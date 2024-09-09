Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani special forces join int’l exercise in Kazakhstan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani special forces join int’l exercise in Kazakhstan

Under the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2024 between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational joint special forces exercise is being held in Kazakhstan.

The special forces of the Azerbaijan Army are visiting Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The exercise held at the Orda training range in Turkistan region will continue until September 19.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      