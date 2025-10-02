Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani swimmers shine at 3rd CIS Games with 13 medals

Azerbaijani swimmers shine at 3rd CIS Games with 13 medals
The Azerbaijani swimming team wrapped up the 3rd CIS Games with an impressive haul of 13 medals.

On Day 4 of the 3rd CIS Games, Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade grabbed a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event held at the Ganja Sports Palace, News.Az reports.

Another swimmer Anastasiya Gnussina earned a bronze medal in the 1500-meter freestyle swimming event.


