Azerbaijani swimmers shine at 3rd CIS Games with 13 medals

The Azerbaijani swimming team wrapped up the 3rd CIS Games with an impressive haul of 13 medals.

On Day 4 of the 3rd CIS Games, Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade grabbed a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event held at the Ganja Sports Palace, News.Az reports.

Another swimmer Anastasiya Gnussina earned a bronze medal in the 1500-meter freestyle swimming event.

