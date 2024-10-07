Azerbaijani team wins Teknofest competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry noted that an award ceremony for the Teknofest competition took place in Adana, Türkiye. The event was attended by the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It was noted that the Teknofest competition has been held annually in different cities of Türkiye since 2018. This year, compared to the previous years, more than 1.6 million participants registered across 50 categories.At the end of the event, the winning teams were awarded prizes.Note that Hamid Mammadli and Toghrul Abbasov, who secured first place, participated in the competition with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the STEAM Azerbaijan project.

