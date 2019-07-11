Azerbaijani, Turkish businessmen living in USA hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, and Azerbaijani and Turkish embassies in the US, a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Turkish businessmen living in the US has been held in Washington, AZERTAC reports.

The meeting aimed to promote mutual relations between the two communities’ business people living in the United States and create a basis for future joint projects.

Businessmen from capital Washington, the States of Virginia and Maryland , the cities of New York and Chicago also attended the meeting.

Addressing the event, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce Natig Bakhishov, emphasized the importance of such events in terms of bringing the two communities’ business people together.

Chief Commercial Counsellor at Turkish Embassy Mustafa Koca noted that such meetings open up new prospects for future joint projects.

The two communities intend to regularly hold such meetings promoting communication and collaboration among business representatives.

News.Az

