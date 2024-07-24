Azerbaijani, Turkish Constitutional Courts mull cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan hosted a meeting with a delegation led by President of the Turkish Constitutional Court Kadir Özkaya.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev noted that Azerbaijan-Türkiye ties rely, as National Leader Heydar Aliyev said, on the thesis of "One nation, two states."Abdullayev underlined that relations between the two fraternal countries are constantly developing thanks to the successful policy implemented by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “This strategic cooperation, which has great geopolitical and economic potential, is aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as further strengthening cooperation in all domains, including the judicial sphere,” Abdullayev added.The chairman hailed the successful development of judicial cooperation between the two brotherly countries, noting that the Constitutional courts of both countries also contribute to this collaboration.President of the Turkish Constitutional Court Kadir Özkaya said that close cooperation between the two countries across all domains, including the collaboration between the Constitutional courts, based on mutual support and understanding, are developing successfully. “Judicial and legal exchange between the Constitutional Courts will increase the effectiveness of constitutional justice, and at the international level, it will serve for the courts to take a single position on many issues,” he emphasized.During the conversation, the sides discussed a wide range of issues, as well as elaborated on judicial experience and legal issues.

News.Az