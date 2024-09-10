Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Chiefs hail strong military partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Georgia, met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yashar Güler in Batumi, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the defense ministers noted that cooperation and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the military sphere, as in other areas, are at a high level and based on friendly and fraternal relations.The ministers emphasized that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan highly value the current cooperation and prospects in the field of defense between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and noted the necessity of such meetings in terms of further expansion of the relations.The defense ministers expressed confidence that cooperation based on mutual trust and support will continue to develop successfully.The sides also held a detailed exchange of views on the importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises, military-political processes in the region and in the world, ways to ensure peace and stability in the region and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az