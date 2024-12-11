Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss Syria situation

Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the recent developments in Syria in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

During the phone conversation, the ministers also discussed Azerbaijan- Türkiyə allied relations, the post-conflict regional situation, the Middle East crisis, as well as regional and international security issues, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. The top Azerbaijani and Turkish diplomats further exchanged views on the talks and discussions held during the OSCE’s 31st Ministerial Council in Malta.Minister Bayramov congratulated the Turkish side on the appointment of experienced Turkish diplomat Feridun Sinirlioğlu as OSCE Secretary General during the 31st Ministerial Council, noting that this great achievement was welcomed with great joy by Azerbaijan.The parties emphasized Azerbaijan's support for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, expressing hope for a quick resolution of the crisis based on the interests and will of the Syrian people.

