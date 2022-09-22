Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani-Turkish forum on healthcare will further expand bilateral cooperation: Minister

Türkiye and Azerbaijan, which are two important centers of power, keep increasing their influence in the region, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of an Azerbaijani-Turkish Health Business Forum and Exhibition in Baku, News.Az reports.

The Turkish minister underlined the great importance of the forum.

“I hope this forum will expand our current cooperation and pave the way for new plans,” Koca added.


