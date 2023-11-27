Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian defense ministers to meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th trilateral meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia - Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Yasar Guler and Juansher Burchuladze will be held in Baku on Monday, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Prior to the trilateral meeting, the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia will hold separate bilateral meetings.

Türkiye's Guler has already arrived in Baku.

The ministers are expected to discuss the future of military and defense cooperation between the three countries, as well as joint exercises and other matters.

The last trilateral meeting was held in Turkish Kars city in February of this year.

News.Az