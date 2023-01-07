Azerbaijani, Turkish servicemen carry out joint exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani servicemen went to Türkiye for exercise, News.az reports citing the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye.

"The heroic soldiers of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, who will participate in the WINTER-2023 exercise, have arrived in Kars. Welcome, our brothers, we wish you success in the WINTER-2023 training, where we will be one and equal," noted the information.

News.Az