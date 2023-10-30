Azerbaijani, UAE FMs discuss regional situation
Minister of Foreign Affairs for Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, News.az reports.
The ministers discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries and the situation in the region.
