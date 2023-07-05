Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as part of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, has met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is on a visit to the country, News.az reports.

The meeting participants expressed satisfaction with the historically established traditional friendly and fraternal ties between the two peoples, mutual political trust and the development of relations between the two countries, stressed the importance of further expanding the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Thanking for the invitation to this prestigious event, which is taking place in Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyor Saidov congratulated the country on the high level of organization of the event and highly appreciated the initiatives implemented within the country’s successful chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. He stressed that it is during Azerbaijan’s presidency that the movement is developing in a sustainable and dynamic way.

During the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other mutually beneficial bilateral and regional issues.

News.Az