Azerbaijani vice-speaker talks efficiency of Azerbaijani MPs’ work

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bill "On the rules of ethical conduct of the members of the parliament" was discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committees on legal policy, state building and human rights April 20.

The preparation of the bill is related to the changes made to the country’s constitution, Bahar Muradova, vice-speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, said at the meeting.

She added that according to the constitution, the rules of ethical conduct of a member of the parliament must be determined by the law, Trend reports.

“Many countries have laws regulating the activity of heads of relevant state organizations, members of municipalities, civil servants and members of the parliament,” she said.

Muradova said that the bill is aimed at increasing the transparency and effectiveness of the MPs’ work.

"This bill has been prepared taking into account the international experience and parliamentary traditions in Azerbaijan," the vice-speaker said.

News.Az

News.Az