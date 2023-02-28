Azerbaijani volunteers continue to assist quake victims in Türkiye (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Immediately after the earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye and caused numerous human casualties, the Azerbaijani state and people, standing with the fraternal country, provide support in eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

In order to assist the Turkish people, Azerbaijani young volunteers continue to provide humanitarian aid in the earthquake zone.

Azerbaijani volunteers, providing assistance to quake victims in the tent cities in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, and Malatya provinces for the third week, also help with unloading, sorting, and distributing food, clothing, and medicines, as well as delivering other aid to various points. The young people give out water and hot drinks to the local population, deliver the necessary assistance to dozens of neighborhoods located in different disaster areas and offer other support services. They also visit remote villages to provide them with humanitarian aid. Furthermore, the Azerbaijani volunteers begin working in a bakery and distribution center, as well as actively participating in humanitarian activities.

Also, the Azerbaijani volunteers who became children's favorites in the earthquake zone, helped thousands of children last week. For instance, they are setting up tents for the rehabilitation and effective organization of leisure time for children affected by the earthquake, as well as providing psychological support services to hundreds of children in order to minimize the quake shocks. In addition, Azerbaijani youth have also set up tents that function as "mother and child support centers," in which conditions are created for screening films and cartoons for children.

