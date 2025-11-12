Azerbaijani weightlifter bags two silver medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli shone at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, securing two silver medals for his country.

Dadashbayli claimed his first silver after lifting 180kg in the clean and jerk event in the 110kg weight category, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

He earned his second silver by achieving a total lift of 391kg (180+211) in the competition.

News.Az