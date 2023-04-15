Azerbaijani weightlifters leave Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani weightlifters recalled from the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan are returning to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports told News.az.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani team is already in Georgia.

"The Azerbaijani delegation is safely returning to their homeland. Our team left Armenia by bus and entered Georgia. The plane that will take our team from Tbilisi to Baku will take it home tonight at 21:20 (GMT+4)," the ministry added.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.

Previously, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement saying that a decision had been made to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan.

News.Az