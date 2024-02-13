Azerbaijani wrestlers won three medals at European Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have won medals at the European Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, News.az reports.

Murad Mammadov, who competed in the weight category up to 63 kg, won a gold medal, defeating Ukrainian Alexander Khrusha in the final with a score of 2:1.

Rashad Mamedov (55 kilograms) lost in the decisive match to Moldovan Artem Deleanul with a score of 3:5 and took second place.

Beka Kandelaki (130 kilograms) won the bronze medal, beating the Norwegian Oscar Marvik in terms of the quality of technical actions.

Islam Abbasov (87 kilograms) lost with a score of 1:2 to Olympic champion, world and European champion Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) in the match for third place and finished the tournament without a medal.

News.Az