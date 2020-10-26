Azerbaijanis hold rally in California, condemning Armenian terror (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis living in the United States held a rally in front of the Embarcadro Plaza in San Francisco to protest the death of civilians and innocent children, the destruction of houses and civilian objects as a result of the Armenian army's missile fire on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja and other settlements.

The protesters condemned the fascist policy of Armenia, which shelled the settlements far from the frontline, including the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir, and tried to draw the attention of the international community to the killing of children.

Azerbaijanis observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent children who became victims of the Ganja terror.

Hundreds of Azerbaijanis, as well as representatives of the Turkish community in the United States participated in the action organized by the North and South American Cultural Center.

The action, where the flags of Azerbaijan, Turkey and the United States were waved, featured the national anthem of Azerbaijan, patriotic songs and posters with slogans such as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Stop Armenian aggression!", "Stop child mortality!", "Civilians are inviolable", "We say no to terrorism".

News.Az

News.Az