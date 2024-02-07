Azerbaijanis start voting at four polling stations set up at diplomatic missions in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The polling stations set up at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moscow, as well as at the consulates general of Azerbaijan in Saint-Petersburg and Yekaterinburg have opened their doors to voters as the snap presidential election kicked off in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 and above, possessing a valid passport or ID card of the Republic of Azerbaijan and residing in Russia can exercise their franchise at the polling stations set up at the embassy, as well as at consulates general of Azerbaijan in Saint-Petersburg and Yekaterinburg beginning from 08:00 local time (09:00 Baku time).

The polling stations are located at the following addresses: Moscow city, Voznesensky, Apt. 15; St. Petersburg city, 2nd Sovetskaya str., Apt. 27; Yekaterinburg city, Karl Liebknecht street, Apt. 5.

News.Az