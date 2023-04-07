Azerbaijanis subjected to ethnic cleansing now united around Western Azerbaijan Community: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

All Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from their homes until 1991, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks in his video message during the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of the International Organization Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), News.Az reports.

He noted that the Azerbaijanis, who were subjected to ethnic cleansing, are now united around the Western Azerbaijan Community.

“Based on the Concept of Return developed by the Western Azerbaijan Community, necessary measures are being taken to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis deported from the territory of present-day Armenia,” the minister added.

