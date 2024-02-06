Azerbaijan’s 37 polling stations in 49 countries fully ready for presidential election
- 06 Feb 2024 13:03
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192996
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-37-polling-stations-in-49-countries-fully-ready-for-presidential-election Copied
Azerbaijan’s 37 polling stations set up in 49 countries are fully ready for the presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.
The polling places were set up at Azerbaijan’s embassies and consulates, the CEC chairman informed.
Panahov added that these polling stations saw the registration of nearly 23,000 voters.