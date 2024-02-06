Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s 37 polling stations in 49 countries fully ready for presidential election

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s 37 polling stations in 49 countries fully ready for presidential election

Azerbaijan’s 37 polling stations set up in 49 countries are fully ready for the presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The polling places were set up at Azerbaijan’s embassies and consulates, the CEC chairman informed.

Panahov added that these polling stations saw the registration of nearly 23,000 voters.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      