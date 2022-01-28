Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to NGOs, Turkiye's Ministry of Interior ink memorandum of co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of understanding on joint actions and cooperation was signed between the Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Interior of Turkiye on Jan. 28 in Ankara, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs.

The document has been signed by the executive director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva, and the Director of Civil Society Relations Department of Turkiye’s Ministry of Interior Erkan Kilic.

The purpose of the memorandum is to promote the development of friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye by supporting the expansion of dialogue, cooperation and joint activities between Azerbaijani and Turkish civil society institutions, and the implementation of joint social projects and programs.

