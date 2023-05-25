Azerbaijan’s Aghdam hosts 2nd international conference on humanitarian mine action

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second international conference on humanitarian mine action, themed “Mine Action - The Path to Reaching Sustainable Development Goals”, kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, News.Az reports.

The conference hosted at the Aghdam Conference Center is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and the United Nations.

The main purpose of the conference is to raise global awareness about the scope of the mine problem and its consequences. In addition, given the global nature of the problem, the conference aims to present the national and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for humanitarian demining, strengthening joint partnerships and support in this direction.

The conference is attended by about 160 officials from more than 50 countries, including former heads of state and government, deputies of parliaments of several countries, senior staff of the UN headquarters, representatives of reputable international organizations, agencies working in the field of mine action, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

News.Az