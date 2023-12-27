Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Units carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the country's Air Defense Units conducted combat firing, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The combat crews have fulfilled the standards on bringing S-125 anti-aircraft missile system to the starting position and its preparation for combat use.

In order to improve the managerial skills of servicemen and further increase the combat capability, the tasks on detection and destruction of imaginary enemy targets were successfully accomplished at the combined arms training range.

Air Defense Units demonstrated high professionalism in live-fire exercises.

News.Az