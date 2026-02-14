Azerbaijan’s Air Force celebrates 107 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

February 14 marks the 107th anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

Established to protect Azerbaijan’s airspace and fulfill strategic and operational tasks, the Air Force stands as a vital pillar of the nation’s Armed Forces, News.Az reports.

The Air Force comprises aviation units, air defense systems, radar installations, and other auxiliary structures. In terms of material and technical capabilities, the Azerbaijani Air Force holds one of the leading positions in the South Caucasus region. Azerbaijani pilots rank among those with the highest number of flights within the CIS.

Ongoing reforms and strengthened international partnerships in recent years have significantly enhanced the combat capability of the Air Force. In the coming period, Azerbaijan plans to further modernize its forces, expand local production and introduce new technologies.

The servicemen of the Azerbaijani Air Force stand ready to continue the high professionalism they demonstrated during the 44-day Patriotic War and other operations, as well as to fulfill any combat order of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az