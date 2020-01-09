Azerbaijan's airports set new record in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s international airports served record number of passengers. The total passenger traffic in 2019 hit 5.56 million people, the press service of Heydar

Heydar Aliyev International Airport also set the record and served 4.73 million passengers last year. This is 7 percent higher than the same figure in 2018.

Passenger traffic has also grown at the airports of Nakhchivan (646 thousand passengers, 1.5 percent more than the same figure last year last year), Ganja (154 thousand, 10 percent more than last year) and Lankaran (18 thousand passengers, 14.5 percent more than last year).

In 2019, base airlines of the Airport - AZAL and Buta Airways carried 2 million and 602,000 passengers, respectively.

The number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 4.1 million people. In addition to national airlines, the top ten airlines also included Turkish Airlines (Turkey, 492,000 passengers), FlyDubai (UAE, 237,000), Aeroflot (Russia, 193,000), AirArabia (UAE, 169,000), UIA (Ukraine, 124,000), Qatar Airways (Qatar, 106,000), Lufthansa (Germany, 66,000) and SCAT (Kazakhstan, 62,000).

In 2019, 37 passenger airlines operated flights to more than 60 different destinations from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

It should be noted that from the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul. Also, the national airline AZAL in the framework of winter schedule operates regular direct flights from Lankaran to Moscow and vice versa.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

In March 2019 Heydar Aliyev International Airport was named the best airport among airports of CIS countries for the level of the provided services for three years in a row.

News.Az

