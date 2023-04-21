Azerbaijan's ambassador to NATO met with the special representative of the NATO Secretary General

Azerbaijan's ambassador to NATO met with the special representative of the NATO Secretary General

Azerbaijan's ambassador to NATO met with the special representative of the NATO Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's ambassador to NATO met with the special representative of the NATO Secretary General, Head of Azerbaijan's NATO Delegation to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, our country's ambassador to NATO wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

"I had a good meeting with Ms. Irene Fellin, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security. At the meeting, we discussed the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, WPS Agenda, as well as the upcoming high-level conference to be held in Baku this fall," he noted.

News.Az