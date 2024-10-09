Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft continues efforts to combat forest fires in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

An amphibious aircraft BE-200CS owned by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations continues its operations to assist Türkiye in combating the severe forest fires.

The aircraft was sent to Türkiye under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the ministry’s press service told News.Az. The aircraft was involved Tuesday in extinguishing fires in the district of Aliağa, Izmir Province.

News.Az