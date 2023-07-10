Azerbaijan’s ANAMA neutralized 21 landmines in liberated territories
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, News.az reports citing the agency.
According to ANAMA, 2 anti-personnel, 19 anti-tank mines, and 39 unexploded ordnance were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from July 3 through July 8, 2023.
A total area of 271.82 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA added.