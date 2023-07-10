Azerbaijan’s ANAMA neutralized 21 landmines in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, News.az reports citing the agency.

According to ANAMA, 2 anti-personnel, 19 anti-tank mines, and 39 unexploded ordnance were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process from July 3 through July 8, 2023.

A total area of 271.82 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances, ANAMA added.

