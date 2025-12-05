Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service model to be applied in Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service model will be implemented in Cambodia, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan has announced.

During a visit led by the agency’s head, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani agency and Cambodia’s relevant authority. The memorandum aims to share the ASAN Service experience with Cambodian officials, News.Az reports, citing the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vongsey Vissoth attended the signing ceremony. The visit also included a meeting with Cambodia’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, during which both sides agreed to establish a working group to oversee the memorandum’s implementation.

Additionally, discussions were held with representatives from the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, as well as delegates from Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines, to exchange experiences and explore potential cooperation opportunities based on the ASAN Service model.

