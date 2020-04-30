Azerbaijan's Azerpost resuming international mailing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani postal operator, Azerpost LLC, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, has resumed mailing to 16 more countries, Trend reports citing the statement of Azerpost.

According to the source, as a result of successful negotiations, an agreement on international postal traffic has been reached.

Currently, post offices and service centers are carrying out reception of international mailing to the following countries: Germany, the US, Austria, Belgium, the UK, Bulgaria, Czech, China, Denmark, France, China, Georgia, Estonia, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Canada, Korea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and Japan.

Negotiations are underway to resume mailing to other countries too, the source noted.

There are presently no restrictions on the reception of international mailing from foreign countries in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az