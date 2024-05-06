Azerbaijan's Baku chosen as World Capital of Sport

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Capitals and Cities of the Sports Federation have chosen Baku as the“Capital of Sports” for 2026.The official letter sent by the Federation to Azerbaijan states that the candidacy of Baku has been confirmed.The Int’s organization highly appreciated exemplary actions taken to strengthen the health of the population in Azerbaijan, the existing sports infrastructure by high standards, and the promotion of sports.Note that at the end of next year, an official presentation ceremony of Baku as the “Capital of Sports” of the world is planned to be held in the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

News.Az