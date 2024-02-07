Azerbaijan’s CEC chairman meets with Turkish Supreme Election Council delegation

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Türkiye has given a lesson of democracy to the entire world in the last presidential elections and Azerbaijan always closely monitors the elections held in the brotherly country,” said Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov as he met with a delegation of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council led by Chairman Ahmet Yener, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s CEC Chairman briefed the delegation about the presidential election process in Azerbaijan.

According to him, media operates freely in Azerbaijan and necessary conditions have been provided for them to monitor the election process.

Mazahir Panahov also noted that over 90,000 observers, including 790 international observers, and three organizations tasked with conducting exit polls had been registered.

Türkiye’s Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener mentioned high voter turnout at the polling stations since morning. He hailed their interests in the elections.

Ahmet Yener emphasized that the members of the precinct election commissions are performing their duties professionally.

“The transparency of elections is ensured and there is high voter turnout at the polling stations,” Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener added.

News.Az